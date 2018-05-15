fabolous & Emily B
- GramLil Uzi Vert Gifts Fabolous' Son Merch & $5,000 In Cash For 13th BirthdayFabolous' oldest son Johan had the birthday of a lifetime meeting his "other favorite rapper" Lil Uzi Vert, and receving $5,000 in cash, plus some Baby Pluto merch. By Deja Goode
- RelationshipsFabolous & Emily B Announce Pregnancy On Father's DayFabolous and Emily B are expecting their first daughter together!By Alex Zidel
- GramFabolous & Fam Continue With The Fly Matching FursFabolous, Emily B and their fly young sons stepped out in matching furs for a fresh family photo while eating at RPM Steak in Chicago recently.By Keenan Higgins
- RelationshipsFabolous & Emily B Break Up, Fab Spotted Having Lunch With Mystery WomanFab's seemingly back on the market after splitting up with his long-term girlfriend.By Aron A.
- MusicFabolous Reportedly Takes Plea Deal In Case Of Domestic Assault Against Emily BFab accepts a plea deal for his alleged abuse of Emily B.By Milca P.
- MusicFabolous Honors Emily B With Mother's Day Love LetterFabolous pays homage to the mother of his children, Emily B. By Mitch Findlay