Ezekiel Elliott appeal
- SportsEzekiel Elliott's Legal Team Trying To Settle With NFL, Reduce SuspensionThe Ezekiel Elliot saga continues. By Matt F
- SportsEzekiel Elliott Wins Injunction On 6-Game Suspension; Will Play This WeekCowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will be in the lineup this Sunday after getting another temporary restraining order by a Federal judge.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsEzekiel Elliott May Still Be Eligible To PlayThere is further legal action being taken.By Milca P.
- SportsNFL Wants Ezekiel Elliott Appeal Put On Fast Track: ReportEzekiel Elliott appeal is high on the league's priority list.By Matt F
- SportsEzekiel Elliott Officially Appeals His 6-Game SuspensionZeke appeals 6-game ban.By Kyle Rooney