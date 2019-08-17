! (Exclamation Mark) Trippie Redd
- BeefKid Buu Accuses Trippie Redd Of Stealing His Song: "I'm Not Mad I'm Disappointed"Trippie's response wasn't kind.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentTrippie Redd Details Meeting His Girl Coi Leray & Teases Lil Wayne CollabEXCLUSIVE: Trippie Redd may have just dropped his new album but he's already working on the next.By Alex Zidel
- GramTrippie Redd Responds To Album Criticism With Cheeky MemeDealing with haters is "nun new" for Trippie Redd.By Cole Blake
- MusicTrippie Redd Gets Emotional While Discussing Friendship With XXXTentacionHe also recounted where he was when he found out his friend had died.By Erika Marie