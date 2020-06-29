ex bodyguard
- MusicGloRilla's Former Bodyguard Fired For Not Beating Up Person Who Threw WaterThe former security personnel said that he wasn't about to cop an assault charge and lose his license over a past incident.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDiddy's Ex-Bodyguard Accuses Snoop Dogg Of Lying About Relationship With BiggieDuring an interview with The Art Of Dialogue, Gene Deal said that Snoop only valued Smalls' friendship after he passed.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake's Ex-Bodyguard Opens Up About Working With HimMike Van Wyck, who worked with Drizzy for several years, said he learned a lot about work ethic during his time.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RandomMario Judah Allegedly Confronts & Possibly Beats Ex-Girlfriend On IG LiveMario Judah is being dragged online for a video where it sounds like he beats up his ex-girlfriend.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTory Lanez's Ex-Bodyguard Speaks Out About Megan Thee Stallion ShootingTory Lanez's former bodyguard says that during the time he worked for the rapper, he never saw him act violently towards a woman.By Alex Zidel
- BeefKanye West's Ex-Bodyguard Claps Back After Lawsuit ThreatKanye West's ex-bodyguard Steve Stanulis has responded to a substantial lawsuit with defiance, swearing he will not back down from the power couple. By Mitch Findlay