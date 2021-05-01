Esmé Bianco
- CrimeMarilyn Manson Faces 3rd Lawsuit, Jane Doe Accuses Him Of Rape: ReportShe also reportedly claims he showed her a video where he allegedly sexually assaulted a groupie & forced the fan to drink urine.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMarilyn Manson Sued By Former Assistant For Sexual Assault, Battery: ReportThis is the second lawsuit to hit Manson in recent weeks; "GoT" actress Esmé Bianco recently made similar accusations.By Erika Marie
- CrimeMarilyn Manson Sued For Sexual Assault By "Game Of Thrones" Star Esmé BiancoShe accuses him of rape and physical abuse, and Manson has responded via a statement through his attorney.By Erika Marie