Escobar Restaurant
- Antics2 Chainz' Sued By Pablo Escobar's Family Over Atlanta Restaurant: Report2 Chainz' restaurants in Atlanta are now at the center of a $10M lawsuit. By Aron A.
- Gram2 Chainz Fights Off Restaurant Closure Reports Due To COVID-192 Chainz' Atlanta restaurant was shut down this weekend after breaking COVID-19 social distancing guidelines but it's back up and running.By Alex Zidel
- Food2 Chainz's Restaurant Closed For Violating COVID-19 Guidelines2 Chainz's Atlanta restaurant was shut down after a busy Memorial Day party was hosted this week.By Alex Zidel
- Food2 Chainz Officially Reopens Atlanta Restaurants2 Chainz has officially reopened both locations of his Escobar Restaurant in Atlanta for dine-in service with new safety measures in place.By Lynn S.
- Random2 Chainz Sued By Former Employee For Allegedly Not Paying Him $25K2 Chainz and his business partner are being sued by a former employee who says he's owed nearly $25K in commissions.By Erika Marie