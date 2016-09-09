Eric B For President
- MusicEric B & Rakim's Epic Twitter Rant Critical Of Today's Hip HopEric B. & Rakim's rant on the "Devolution of Rap" garners over a million views and sparks discussion.By Devin Ch
- MusicEric B & Rakim Take Shots At Eric Bellinger, Calling Him "Unacceptable, Disgraceful"There can only be one. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsEric Bellinger "G.O.A.T. / In My Prime" VideoEric Bellinger enlists a lady of the night to help him win the presidency in the new video to "G.O.A.T. / In My Prime," starring Keri Hilson and Columbus Short. By Angus Walker
- NewsStream Eric Bellinger's New Album "Eric B For President: Term 1"In tribute of Rakim & Eric B, West Coast singer Eric Bellinger releases the new album "Eric B For President: Term 1."By Kevin Goddard