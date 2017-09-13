eone
- MusicHasbro Sells EOne Music, Including Death Row, For $385MFollowing Hasbro's purchase of eOne Music, including Death Row Records, the company is changing hands once more in a massive cash deal.By Mitch Findlay
- MoviesWendy Williams Signs Deal With Lifetime To Produce Her Own BiopicWendy's working on a projet about her life. By Chantilly Post
- NewsSoulja Boy Keeps Cash Flowing Out Of His "Amiri" Bag On New TrackSoulja Boy returns with "Amiri."By Aron A.
- NewsSoulja Boy Is Back With "Overseas Drip"Soulja Boy is back with "Overseas Drip."By Aron A.
- SongsK. Michelle Doesn't Need A Hero On "Save Me"K. Michelle returns with new ballad.By Milca P.
- MusicSoulja Boy Inks New Deal With Entertainment OneSoulja Boy is closing out the year with a bang.By Milca P.
- MusicWill.i.am Inks Deal To Create & Produce Film & Television SeriesWill.i.am is making moves in the film & television world. By Chantilly Post
- SongsElle Varner Gets Vulnerable On "Loving U Blind"Elle Varner returns with "Loving U Blind."By Milca P.
- EntertainmentStreet Fighter Television Series Gets The Green LightA Street Fighter television series is in the works from the animation team that brought us "Assassin's Fist."By Devin Ch
- NewsGame Drops "Heaven 4 A Gangster" On 2Pac's Death AnniversaryThe Game releases "Heaven 4 A Gangster" off of A&E's "Who Killed Tupac?" docuseries.By Aron A.