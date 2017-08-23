entertainment one
- TV"The Rookie" Producers Find No "Inappropriate" Behavior In Star's AccusationsShe quit the show after saying she experienced racial and sexual harassment.By Erika Marie
- MusicDeath Row Records Is Now Owned By Toy Company HasbroHasbro acquired Entertainment One for $4.1B and now has the entire Death Row catalog in their possession.By Aron A.
- SongsK. Michelle Doesn't Need A Hero On "Save Me"K. Michelle returns with new ballad.By Milca P.
- MusicSoulja Boy Inks New Deal With Entertainment OneSoulja Boy is closing out the year with a bang.By Milca P.
- SongsElle Varner Gets Vulnerable On "Loving U Blind"Elle Varner returns with "Loving U Blind."By Milca P.
- MusicAzealia Banks: "I'm Sad Because I'm Irrelevant"Azealia Banks drums up a series of convoluted messages on Instagram days after Cardi B tirade.By Devin Ch
- MusicAzealia Banks Pens $1M Deal With Entertainment OneAzealia Banks took to Instagram to share the announcement. By Aron A.
- Music VideosMontana Of 300 "Busta Rhymes" VideoMontana of 300 channels his inner Busta Rhymes for his new video. By Aron A.