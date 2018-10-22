Engangement
Masika Kalysha Confirms Engagement To Mystery Man
Masika Kalysha confirms her engagement after speculation over her ring.
Khloe Kardashian Wears Massive New Ring Spurring Tristan Thompson Engagement Rumors
Khloe Kardashian's new ring sparks rumors that she and Tristan Thompson might be engaged.
YouTuber MakeupShayla Gets Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend
Congratulations are in order.
Safaree Samuels & Erica Mena Are Officially Engaged
Safaree Samuels' wish has come true.
Pete Davidson Cancels Another Appearance After Ariana Grande Breakup
The "Saturday Night Live" Actor cancels his second performance since news of his split from Grande.
Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson's Wedding Plans Were Reportedly Non-Existent
According to a new report by TMZ, Grande and Davidson did not put in place any concrete plans to marry.