ELVIS Soundtrack
- Pop CultureBrad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Dances To Doja Cat's "Vegas"The 16-year-old has reportedly been taking dance classes for years and she showed off her skills with a Hip Hop routine.By Erika Marie
- NewsEminem & Cee-Lo Green Pay Homage To Elvis On "The King & I"Eminem and Cee-Lo Green team up for the "Elvis" soundtrack.By Aron A.
- MusicEminem & Cee-Lo Green's "The King & I" Arrives TomorrowEminem and Cee-Lo Green are connecting for "The King & I," off the upcoming "Elvis" film soundtrack.By Quam Odunsi
- Music VideosDoja Cat Drops Visual To "Vegas" From "ELVIS" SoundtrackShe heats things up and takes center stage in the music video to her buzzing soundtrack single.By Erika Marie
- NewsDoja Cat Samples Big Mama Thornton On "Vegas" SingleThe track will be featured on the soundtrack to the forthcoming Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic, "ELVIS."By Erika Marie