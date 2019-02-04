electricity
- MusicMetro Boomin Revisits When He Lost Three Future Beats Due To Power OutageIn an short interview with Billboard, the legendary producer reflected on what that recent experience taught him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Uzi Vert & Pharrell Have A Song On "Detective Pikachu" OSTLil Uzi Vert and Pharrell Williams connect via Link Cable. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicNicki Minaj's Concert Woes: 4 Euro Venues Prep Emergency "Power Source"6 of the remaining venues on the "Nicki WRLD" cannot assure the Barbies of a foolproof concert experience. By Devin Ch
- MusicNicki Minaj Cancels Bordeaux Concert, Fans Angrily Chant: "Cardi B, Cardi B!"Nicki Minaj is dealing with major technical difficulties on her European tour.By Devin Ch
- Society'Love & Hip Hop' Star Yandy Pepper Sprayed By Guards During Prison ProtestThe reality television star was at the forefront of a public demonstration.By Zaynab