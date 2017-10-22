ejected
- SportsJa Morant FaceTimes Fans Courtside After Being EjectedJa Morant called fans sitting courtside after being ejected on Saturday night.By Cole Blake
- SportsMike Evans & Marshon Lattimore Ejected After On-Field BrawlMike Evans and Marshon Lattimore were both thrown out of the Bucs-Saints game on Sunday.By Cole Blake
- SportsMyles Turner And Rudy Gobert Ejected After Shoving Match, Pacers' Twitter ReactsPacers' Twitter got in on the action after a heated altercation between Gobert and Turner. By Vaughn Johnson
- SportsRajon Rondo's Brother Ejected From Game 5 For Taunting Russell WestbrookRajon Rondo's brother was ejected from Game 5 for taunting Russell Westbrook.By Cole Blake
- SportsGiannis Antetokounmpo Ejected For Flagrant 2 Headbutt On Moe WagnerMilwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected from last night's game after he headbutted Washington Wizards' Moritz Wagner, getting himself a Flagrant 2 Foul.By Alex Zidel
- SportsLeBron James Revels In Draymond Green's Pain As He's EjectedLeBron James watched with glee as Draymond Green exited the game after just ten minutes.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Expresses Confusion Over Jared Dudley EjectionDudley will do anything for his teammates.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDraymond Green Christens Chase Center With First Ever Ejection: WatchOf course, it was Draymond.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJimmy Butler Jokingly Roasts Tyler Herro After Michael Carter-Williams ExchangeHerro is already playing with some flash.By Alexander Cole
- SportsErrol Spence Charged Following Near-Fatal Car Accident: DetailsSpence was ejected from his car.By Alexander Cole
- SportsErrol Spence Ejected From Car During Violent Crash: ReportPrayers up for Errol Spence.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMatt Barnes Hilariously Coaches Son From The Sidelines After Ejection: WatchClassic Matt Barnes behavior.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKevin Durant Apologizes For Patrick Beverley Ejection: "It's A Huge Distraction"Durant doesn't want to get in the way of his team's playoff hopes.By Alexander Cole
- SportsGregg Popovich Ejected After 63 Seconds, Breaks NBA RecordCoach Pop ain't messing around these days.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKevin Durant Calls Ref "B****-A** M***erF***er" After EjectionDurant and the refs continue to hate each other.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSerge Ibaka And Marquese Chriss Ejected After Fist FightIbaka and Chriss were battling all night.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKnicks Fan Kicked Out Of Game After Telling James Dolan "Sell The Team!"James Dolan tells a disgruntled fan to "enjoy watching" the Knicks on TV.By Devin Ch
- TechTrae Young Ejected From Game After Savagely Staring Down Kris DunnThe young Hawks star was caught for taunting his opponent.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDeMarcus Cousins Gets Ejected From The Bench After Verbal Assault Of Enes KanterCousins causes trouble when he's not even playing. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsKevin Durant & DeMarcus Cousins Ejected After On-Court AltercationWatch Kevin Durant & DeMarcus Cousins get ejected after getting into an heated altercation on the court.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsLeBron James Ejected For First Time In His NBA CareerLeBron James was ejected for the very first time in his career Tuesday night against the Miami Heat.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsStephen Curry & Kevin Durant Ejected After Arguing With, Cursing Out RefsStephen Curry and Kevin Durant get tossed.By Matt F