egot
- Pop CultureJennifer Hudson Net Worth 2023: What Is The EGOT Singer Worth?The pitch-perfect journey: Explore Jennifer Hudson's rise to stardom, her resonating career, personal life, business ventures, and net worth.By Jake Skudder
- TVCordae Inches Closer To EGOT Status, Shares Letter From The ObamasThe rapper heard from the Obamas after his Emmy win.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureViola Davis Earns EGOT With Grammy WinViola Davis has achieved EGOT status with her latest Grammy win.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureEminem Is One Award Away From An EGOTEminem just needs a Tony.By Rex Provost
- Pop CultureJennifer Hudson Flexes EGOT Status After Tony Award Arrives In The MailThe "American Idol" alum is now the youngest woman of colour in history to bring home all four awards in the legendary accolade.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJennifer Hudson Wins Tony, Achieves EGOT StatusThe "American Idol" icon has won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and now a Tony Award.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- EntertainmentWhoopi Goldberg & Tyler Perry Discuss "Sister Act 3" And A Potential Co-StarTiffany Haddish and Whoopi Goldberg could become repeat duo. By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentWatch Tiffany Haddish Crash Whoopi Goldberg's Appearance On Jimmy FallonThe two stars of "Nobody's Fool" have fun on TV.By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentJohn Legend Says He's Breathing "Rarefied Air" As An EGOT WinnerJohn Legend has earned himself a place in the constellations.By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicJohn Legend Joins "The Voice" Season 16 As A CoachJohn Legend will be joining "The Voice" next spring.By Aron A.
- MusicJohn Legend Lives Up To His Name With "EGOT" StatusJohn Legend joins the exclusive group of EGOT card carriers.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicOscars 2018: Full List Of Nominees & WinnersThe winners of the 90th annual Academy Awards.By Milca P.
- MusicDonald Glover Thinks Jamie Foxx Is Better Than HimDonald Glover thinks it's only a matter of time until he one ups Jamie Foxx. By Aron A.
- MusicCommon & CNN Commentator Angela Rye Go PublicWhen it comes to Angela Rye, Common must really love H.E.R. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicCommon's "Letter To The Free" Wins an Emmy AwardCommon adds another accolade to his trophy shelf.By Milca P.