Effected
- Music VideosCozz & Garren Woo Ladies & Piss Off Executives In "Bout It"Cozz woos the ladies and infuriates the studio big-wigs in "Bout it."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicCozz Announces "The Effected Tour"Dreamville's Cozz is hitting the road to promote his album.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosCozz Goes To War With His "Demons N Distractions" In New VideoCozz' new "Demons N Distractions" video is an exercise in duality. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicHow Kendrick Lamar Ended Up On Cozz's "Effected"Cozz shares his story on how he and Kendrick Lamar linked up on "Hustla''s Story"By Devin Ch
- NewsStream Cozz's Debut Album "Effected"Out now, stream Cozz's official debut album "Effected," featuring J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Curren$y & more.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicCozz Drops Pre-Album Documentary "Effected"Familiarize yourself with Dreamville's Cozz with the "Effected" documentary. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsKendrick Lamar & Cozz Pen West Coast Narrative On "Hustla's Story"Cozz and Kendrick Lamar embrace the West Coast on "Hustla's Story."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsJ. Cole Links Up With Cozz On "Zendaya"Cozz & J. Cole link up for their new song "Zendaya." By Aron A.
- NewsCozz Drops Off Smooth Banger "Bout It"Cozz feels some type of way about it. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsCozz Releases New "Effected" Song Called "Ignorant Confidence"Listen to the 3rd leak of Cozz's upcoming "Effected" album called "Ignorant Confidence."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsCozz & Curren$y Join Forces For New Laid Back Song "Badu"Listen to Cozz's new single "Badu" featuring Curren$y.By Kevin Goddard