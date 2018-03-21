edits
- MusicKanye West Is Updating Mixes Of "Jesus Is King" On Streaming Services"Jesus Is King" is getting the "Life of Pablo" treatment. ByNoah C6.5K Views
- MusicEminem "Smiling" Photos Have People Feeling UncomfortableEminem barely ever smiles so to see him grinning is... unsettling.ByAlex Zidel113.2K Views
- MusicYoung Thug's Engineer Alex Tumay Revisits The 36-Hour Dash To Whip Up "On The Rvn"Alex Tumay opens up about the frenetic album-making process for "On The Rvn."ByDevin Ch2.6K Views
- MusicTamar Braxton Is Reportedly Furious Over Misleading Edits "Braxton Family Values"The Braxton's harsh treatment of Tamar's ex has caused a rift in the family.ByDevin Ch8.0K Views