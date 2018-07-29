economics
- PoliticsUnemployment Is Now As Bad As It Was During The Great DepressionUnemployment has reached an all-time high since The Great Depression. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsFed St. Louis President Estimates Unemployment Will Reach 30%Unemployment levels could reach unprecedented numbers if the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard is correct.By Cole Blake
- RandomTaco Bell Ups The Salary To $100,000 At Select LocationsTaco Bell, y'all hiring?By Dominiq R.
- SocietyDonald Trump Doubles Down On Statement That African-Americans Have "Nothing To Lose"Trump takes undue credit for low unemployment rates.By Brynjar Chapman
- SocietyCoca-Cola Is Raising Its PricesThe increase is in response to a rise in aluminium tariffs.
By Brynjar Chapman