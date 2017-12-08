eats
- FoodBurger King Announces Limited Edition "Ghost Whopper" In Time For HalloweenBurger King's got a Halloween treat. By Chantilly Post
- FoodTaco Bell Rolls Out Vegetarian Menu For All The Veggie LoversMeatless offerings for the crew.By Chantilly Post
- SocietyMcDonald's Brings Back The Beloved McRib For A Limited TimeChristmas came early for McRib lovers.By Chantilly Post
- SocietyBurger King's Halloween Burger Really Induces NightmaresBK's latest offering will apparently give you nightmares. By Chantilly Post
- MusicLil Xan Hospitalized After Eating Too Many Flamin' Hot Cheetos: ReportLil Xan says Flamin' Hots messed up his stomach so bad he had to go to the hospital. By Kevin Goddard
- SocietyMcDonald's Dollar Menu Is Making A ComebackIf you thought McDonald's was cheap, it's about to get cheaper.By Chantilly Post