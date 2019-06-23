e cigarettes
- TechNew Bill Approved To Increase Age Limit For Vaping & E-Cigarettes To 21Yay or nay?By Aida C.
- PoliticsTrump Plans On Banning Sale Of Flavoured E-CigarettesThe Trump administration is taking action after health officials reported illnesses tied to e-cigarettes.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureMichigan Is Now The First State To Ban Flavoured Nicotine Vape ProductsProtect the kids. By Noah C
- LifeSan Francisco Becomes First Major U.S. City To Ban Juuls & E-CigarettesSan Francisco's ban on e-cigarette product will go into effect in 2020.By Aron A.
- SocietyVape Pen Explodes & Shatters Teen's Jaw, Knocks Out TeethMaybe Newports are the safer option.By Aron A.