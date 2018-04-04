dynamic
- RelationshipsTasha K Slams Ashanti & Nelly's Relationship: "Why She Doing All This?"The blogger posited that Ashanti's giving Nelly a lot of praise and gifts... while he hasn't done much to reciprocate that.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRonny J Says He's Holding Unreleased XXXTentacion MusicRonny J's announcement coincided with XXXTentacion's 21st birthday.By Devin Ch
- RelationshipsJada Pinkett Was Forced To Get Along With Will Smith's Ex-Wife: "It's A Process""She did me a favor."By Zaynab
- MusicRuss On His Daddy Issues: Being A Millionaire In His Father's House Was DifficultHe felt the need to stay under his roof a while longer.By Zaynab
- MusicXXXTentacion's 2017 XXL Freshman Cypher Outtakes Uncovered: WatchXXL released previously unheard unheard footage from XXXTentacion's cypher appearance.By Devin Ch
- MusicBrockhampton's "Saturation" Trilogy Inspired By The Legendary Rick RubinBrockhampton's "Saturation" trilogy owes itself to a pioneer in the hip hop movement.By Devin Ch