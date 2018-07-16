drown
- MusicA Woman & Young Boy Drowned At 1501 Ent. CEO Carl Crawford's HomeCarl Crawford's home was the scene of an accidental drowning over the weekend, resulting in two deaths.By Rose Lilah
- RelationshipsJohnny Depp Threatened To Burn Ex-Wife Amber Heard In Raging TextsDisturbing text messages that Johnny Depp sent his friend about his ex-wife were read aloud today in court.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentBrazilian Model Caroline Bittencourt Dies Trying To Rescue Her DogsHer body was found after her husband jumped in to try and save her.By Alex Zidel
- SongsVictor Oladipo and Trey Songz Tag Team on "Drown"Vic and Trigga come through on "Drown."By Milca P.
- SportsRay Emery, Former NHL Goaltender & Stanley Cup Champion, Has Passed AwayEmery was 35.By Karlton Jahmal