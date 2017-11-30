drip or drown
- Original ContentGunna Is In A Rush: New Music "Very Very Soon" & Possibly A Moneybagg Yo Joint ProjectINTERVIEW: Gunna talks collabs with Young Thug and whether or not we'll hear new music.ByMilca P.3.7K Views
- MusicFreddie Gibbs & Gunna Connect In A Flood Of Mutual RespectGunna has been "your favorite rapper's favorite rapper." ByMitch Findlay3.4K Views
- Music VideosGunna & Young Thug Get Serpentine In "Three Headed Snake"Slime season is laid on thick in Gunna's latest. ByMitch Findlay2.5K Views
- MusicGunna Reveals "Drip Season 4" Is On The WayGunna's work ethic is ridiculous. ByMitch Findlay3.3K Views
- Music VideosGunna Drops Trippy Visuals For "Big Shot"Gunna comes through with a new video a few days after "Drip Or Drown 2."ByAlex Zidel2.2K Views
- MusicGunna's "Drip Or Drown 2" Features Young Thug, Lil Baby & Playboi CartiThe upcoming project is executive produced by Turbo, Wheezy and Young Thug.ByAlex Zidel12.8K Views
- NewsGunna Releases "Speed It Up" Ahead Of "Drip Or Drown 2"Gunna comes through with some new music.ByAlex Zidel22.2K Views
- MusicGunna Announces "Drip Or Drown II" Tour DatesGunna is hitting the road, dripping a trail behind him. ByMitch Findlay5.2K Views
- MusicGunna Announces Release Date & Cover Art For "Drip Or Drown 2"Gunna's new project will be out on February 22.ByAlex Zidel6.3K Views
- MusicGunna Previews A New Melodic Banger Off "Drip Or Drown 2"Gunna gives fans a look into a recent concoction. ByMitch Findlay6.3K Views
- MusicLil Baby Says "Drip Harder" Collab Tape With Gunna Is Coming This WeekDrip too hard!ByMilca P.7.7K Views
- Original Content15 Essential Gunna TracksGunna is YSL's golden child. Here's his essential listening.ByNarsimha Chintaluri35.9K Views
- MusicGunna Announces “Drip Or Drown 2” EP Coming SoonGunna is prepping the sequel to last year's "Drip Or Drown" EP with Wheezy.ByKevin Goddard6.1K Views
- NewsGunna & Young Thug Go Back And Forth On "Don't Play With It"Gunna teams up with his mentor Young Thug on "Don't Play With It."ByMitch Findlay10.3K Views