don't look up
- TechMark Rylance's "Don't Look Up" Character Compared To Elon Musk & Other Controversial BillionairesAdam McKay's new film also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Jonah Hill – check it out on Netflix before the weekend ends.By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesLeonardo DiCaprio Dove Into A Frozen Lake To Save His Dog While Filming "Don't Look Up"Leonardo DiCaprio dove into a frozen lake while filming "Don't Look Up" to save his dog.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKid Cudi Confirms Meryl Streep “Is Fam Now” After Meeting Her At “Don’t Look Up” PremiereLook out for Cudi and Meryl Streep in Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up,” arriving on Netflix this month.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTrolls Tease Leonardo DiCaprio About Notoriously Young Girlfriends Following New InterviewThe 47-year-old caught Twitter’s attention once again after zoning out in an interview.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsKid Cudi & Ariana Grande Collab On "Just Look Up" From Netflix's "Don't Look Up"The two artists star in the film that also features Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, and more. By Erika Marie
- MoviesNetflix Teases "Don't Look Up" With Leonardo DiCaprio, Kid Cudi, Tyler Perry, & More"Don't Look Up" will arrive on Netflix on December 24.By Joshua Robinson