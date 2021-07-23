Donda listening event
- MusicTwitter Reacts To Kanye West's Chaotic "DONDA" Listening Event In ChicagoKanye West truly put on a show at Soldier Field on Thursday night, and fans can't stop talking about it.By Joshua Robinson
- NumbersKanye West Is A Marketing Genius: "Donda" Album Rollout Gross MillionsKanye's long-awaited album release produces impressive stats.By Kyesha Jennings
- RandomKanye West's "DONDA" Bulletproof Vest Sells For $20KKanye West's gift to a security guard turned into a $20,000 payday.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicKanye West's Chicago "DONDA" Event To Reportedly Be "On A Whole Other Level"Kanye West's upcoming show in Chicago is set to be his most detailed "DONDA" listening event yet.By Joshua Robinson
- AnticsKanye West Fan Tackled By Security After Storming Stage During "Donda" EventThis fan's dream of getting up close and personal with Kanye was quickly shut down.By Joe Abrams
- MusicKanye West To Reportedly Host Another "DONDA" Listening At Mercedes-Benz StadiumKanye West is reportedly ready to run it back with another packed-out listening event for his tenth studio album "DONDA."By Joshua Robinson
- Original ContentKanye West Unveils "DONDA" In Atlanta, Without Saying A WordKanye West's "DONDA" listening event in Atlanta was like nothing anyone could have expected.By Joshua Robinson