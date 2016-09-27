Donald Trump debate
- SocietyDonald Trump Brags About His Writing Skills & J.K. Rowling Can't Stop LaughingThe author of "Harry Potter" thinks Trump should work on his spelling. By Brynjar Chapman
- Original ContentDonald Trump Vs. Hillary Clinton: Who Are You Voting For?"Rock the vote" - Puff DaddyBy hnhh
- LifeTrump Blames His Sniffles During Debate On Defective MicrophoneAlthough all of Twitter noticed Donald Trump's sniffles during his debate last night with Hillary Clinton, the Republican nominee for President denies the claim, citing a defective microphone for the confusion. By hnhh
- LifeArtists React To Donald Trump & Hillary Clinton's First Presidential DebateArtists react to the shitshow that was Donald Drumpf & Hillary Clinton's first presidential debate.By hnhh
- LifeStephen Colbert Roasts Last Night's Presidential Debate"Trump sounded like he was fighting off a cold with cocaine."By Kyle Rooney