Dominique Gardner
- MusicR. Kelly's Ex-Girlfriend Says He Whipped Her & Ripped Out Her HairDominique Gardner claims that she was spanked, slapped, and whipped for not following R. Kelly's rules.By Alex Zidel
- MusicR. Kelly's Overseas Tour: Azriel Clary's Dad Afraid Daughter Might Tag AlongAzriel Clary's dad puts foreign authorities on notice.By Devin Ch
- MusicR. Kelly "Victim" Forced To Wear Boys' Clothes: Mother Slams "Sick Motherf*cker"Michelle Kramer says her daughter had never been a tomboy.By Zaynab
- MusicVideo Of R. Kelly's Alleged Sex Slaves Willfully Enjoying His Concert In 2016 SurfacesJoycelyn Savage, Dominique Gardner, and Azriel Clary look cognizant. By Karlton Jahmal