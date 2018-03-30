domestic
- MusicFabolous Has Been Quietly Serving Sentence For Assaulting Wife Emily BFabolous is working on clearing his assault charges. By Chantilly Post
- MusicSoulja Boy's Kidnapping Investigation: Cop Cars Slashed During Warrant SearchA surprise awaited cops as they finalized a search of Soulja Boy's private dwelling.By Devin Ch
- SportsAntonio Brown Was Not Arrested During January Domestic DisputeThe news comes amidst Brown's frustrations with the Pittsburgh Steelers.By Alexander Cole
- MusicChris Brown To Revise Custody Agreement, Buy Baby Mother New HomeChris Brown & Nia Guzman are showing good faith for the sake of their child.By Devin Ch
- Movies"Avengers: Infinity War" Notches U.S. Opening Weekend Record"Avengers: Infinity War" passes Star Wars for All-Time domestic weekend record.By Devin Ch
- MusicFabolous Reportedly Punched Emily B 7 Times & Threatened Her FamilyNew details about the rapper's abusive behaviour emerge. By David Saric