DNA testing
- MusicFuture Ordered To Undergo DNA Testing In Eliza Reign Paternity Case: ReportA judge has ordered Future to take a DNA test to find out if he’s the father to Eliza Reign’s daughter. By Kevin Goddard
- MusicSnoop Dogg Campaigns For DNA Test To Prove If Prisoner Is Responsible For MurderIce-T has previously come forward on behalf of the convicted murderer, but the victim's family thinks he's "misinformed."By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentIce-T Wants DNA Testing To Prove Man Convicted Of 1980 Murder Is InnocentDetective Tutola hopes to persuade the district attorney.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian West Criticized For Advocating On Behalf Of Death Row InmateKim's tweet advocating for a review of Kevin Cooper's case has been labeled a "slap in the face of the victims" by a prosecutor. By hnhh