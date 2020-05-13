DJ Kool Herc
- Original ContentDJ Kool Herc Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The LegendExplore DJ Kool Herc's net worth in 2024, his influence on hip-hop, and earnings from his career. Herc's true value lies in his legacy.By Jake Skudder
- MusicHip-Hop Turns 50 Today: Looking Back At DJ Kool Herc's Legendary PartyHappy birthday to a genre that has given us all so much, to an art form that resonates as personally as it does universally.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicHip Hop 50th Anniversary Countdown: Year 4 1976Explore the evolution of Hip Hop in 1976, a pivotal year marked by innovative music, the birth of breakdancing, and emerging fashion trends.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureHip Hop 50th Anniversary Countdown: Year 3, 1975Explore Hip Hop's early roots in 1975, where pioneers like DJ Kool Herc set the stage for a cultural revolution. By Jake Skudder
- MusicHip Hop 50th Anniversary Countdown: Year 1 -- 1973Explore the origins of hip-hop, its birth in 1973, the revolutionary role of DJ Kool Herc, and how this genre became a cultural milestone.By Jake Skudder
- MusicWho Is DJ Kool Herc? The "Founding Father Of Hip-Hop"We're looking back on the career and influential life of the founding father of hip-hop, DJ Kool Herc. By Caleb Hardy
- MusicWhen Was Hip Hop Created?Learn about the origins and global impact of Hip Hop, a cultural movement born in the South Bronx in the 1970s that continues to resonate.By Jake Skudder
- Original ContentWhy August 11 Is Considered Hip-Hop's Birthday?We're looking back on DJ Kool Herc's block party on August 11, 1973 which catapulted hip-hop into the cultural revolution it is today. By Caleb Hardy
- Original ContentDJ Kool Herc Reflects On Hip-Hop's 48th BirthdayOn hip-hop's 48th birthday, we connected with the culture's founding father DJ Kool Herc, who made history at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentDJ Kool Herc Celebrated On Hip-Hop's 47th BirthdayHappy birthday, hip-hop! Never forget that none of this would be possible without the revolutionary work of DJ Kool Herc. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicSwizz Beatz Wants To Give Artists Who Launched Hip Hop A Million Dollars EachSwizz Beatz not only wants to give a minimum of one million dollars to artists like Melle Mel and the Sugar Hill Gang, but he believes rappers should be paying taxes to them, as well.By Erika Marie