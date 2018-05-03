disagree
- MusicDJ Envy Disagrees With Bow Wow's Take That Hip-Hop Is "Trash"Has the quality of rap music gone down over the past few years?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicAriana Grande Says "Thank U, Next" To Grammys, Will Boycott This Year's GalaAriana Grande and the Grammys reach an impasse over the song curation of her medley performance.By Devin Ch
- SocietyKanye West Wants To Talk Kaepernick Saga, Ebro Is Having None Of ItKanye West and Ebro are the buddy comedy we don't deserve. By Mitch Findlay
- PoliticsPusha T Says Kanye West's MAGA Hat Is "This Generation’s Ku Klux Hood"The "Daytona" rapper disapproves of Kanye's famous political statements.By Zaynab
- MusicKevin Hart Sounds Off On Kanye West: “I Don’t Agree"Kevin Hart just wants Kanye West to get to the point already. By Chantilly Post