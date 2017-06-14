directing
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Opens Up About Directing "Downfalls High"Machine Gun Kelly is set to make his directorial debut with "Downfalls High," which premieres tonight at 9PM. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentAndré 3000 Joins The Cast Of The Upcoming AMC Series, "Dispatches From Elsewhere"We finally know why he been wandering around the streets of Philly playing the flute.By hnhh
- MusicJonah Hill Teases "Wake Up" Video With Travis Scott & The WeekndIs Jonah Hill lending his directorial chops to Travis Scott and The Weeknd? By Mitch Findlay
- Music50 Cent Documents His Directorial Process On "Power" Set50 Cent channels his inner Scorcese. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicHype Williams Says Beyoncé Is His Favorite Artist To Make Videos ForHype Williams gives a shout out to Beyoncé.By Matthew Parizot
- EntertainmentHere's How Kevin Hart Came To Star In A J. Cole Music VideoJ. Cole's co-director explains how the "Kevin's Heart" video came together. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicCam'ron Is Working On A Movie To Deliver Alongside Next AlbumCam'ron has announced he's directing a movie to release alongside his next album. By Q. K. W.