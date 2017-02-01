diego luna
- ListsNetflix Originals To Stream This WeekendRelax with Netflix this weekend. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicNicki Minaj & Halsey Set To Perform At MTV's Europe Music AwardsNicki Minaj confirmed as the go-to feature for the European Music Awards.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Narcos: Mexico" Drops Off Action Fueled 2:30 Minute Trailer: Watch"Narcos" heads to Mexico. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Narcos: Mexico" Leaves Colombia & Is Set To Focus On Mexican Drug CartelGoodbye Pablo, hello El Chapo. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Narcos" Season 4 Centers Around New Characters; Pedro Pascal OutProduction of "Narcos" season four is currently underway.
By Chantilly Post
- Movies“Scarface” Remake Will Be Set In Los Angeles And Star Diego Luna As Tony MontanaSay hello to the new Tony Montana.By hnhh