DeVon Franklin
- RelationshipsDeVon Franklin Admits He Cried Himself To Sleep After Meagan Good DivorceDeVon Franklin spoke candidly about his and Meagan Good's divorce on "The Breakfast Club."By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsMeagan Good Says Whoopi Goldberg Gave Her Advice About DivorceApparently, Meagan Good received sound advice from Whoopi Goldberg about her divorce from DeVon Franklin. They split in 2021.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsMeagan Good & Ex-Husband Devon Franklin Finalize Divorce SettlementNeither Meagan nor Devon will pay spousal support.By Lawrencia Grose
- RelationshipsMeagan Good Calls Divorce The "Most Painful Thing" But Remains "Optimistic"The actress recently revealed that she and her estranged husband DeVon Franklin were divorcing.By Erika Marie
- GramMeagan Good's Ex-Husband DeVon Franklin Shares Tearful Selfie: "Deep Pain & Peace"The couple recently shared their plans to divorce after nine years of marriage.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsMeagan Good Reflects On 2021 Following DeVon Split: "All Endings Are Also Beginnings"The 40-year-old announced her split from DeVon Franklin just a few days ago.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsMeagan Good & DeVon Franklin Won't Seek Spousal Support In Divorce: ReportFranklin reportedly wrote in court documents that the couple separated back in August, just two months after their 9th wedding anniversaryBy Erika Marie
- RelationshipsMeagan Good & DeVon Franklin Announce Divorce: "There's No One At Fault"The religious couple was married just over nine years ago.By Erika Marie