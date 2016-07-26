Delicia Cordon
- SportsLeSean McCoy Accuser Claims He Bleached Home To Cover Up EvidenceMcCoy accused of trying to conceal evidence from brutal July home invasion.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsLeSean McCoy Accused Of Physical Abuse In Ex-Girlfriend's Amended LawsuitDelicia Cordon formally includes herself as a victim of LeSean McCoy's reported physical abuse.By Devin Ch
- SportsLeSean McCoy’s Ex, Delicia Cordon, Reveals Horrific Photos Of InjuriesCordon provides graphic photos as part of legal documents filed in court.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsLeSean McCoy Responds To Child Abuse AllegationsMother of McCoy's son accuses the Bills star of abusing their child.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsLeSean McCoy Ordered To Let Delicia Cordon Retrieve Items From His HomeJudge rules that McCoy must let Cordon and a deputy sheriff retrieve personal items from his home.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsLeSean McCoy Sued By Ex, Delicia Cordon, Over Home InvasionMcCoy and former teammate sued in connection with July home invasion.By Kyle Rooney
- EntertainmentDelicia Cordon Moves Out Of LeSean McCoy's Home After AssaultCordon reportedly "no longer certain" about McCoy's role in the home invasion.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsPolice Called To LeSean McCoy's Home 3 Times Before Break-InAudio of Delicia Cordon's 911 call surfaces.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsLeSean McCoy's Ex-Girlfriend Reportedly Victim Of Home InvasionNew details emerge in the McCoy investigation. By Kyle Rooney
- LifeMarcus Vick: "LeSean McCoy Gave My Baby Mama Herpes"Mike Vick's brother wage another war on twitter. By Kyle Rooney