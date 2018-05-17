defensive
- BasketballRoy Hibbert Signs With Philadelphia 76ers In "Non-Playing Role"The rebirth of Roy Hibbert is all part of "The Process."By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentTwitter Comes To Amy Adams' Defence After She's Put On "Bad At Acting" ListSome are claiming the site just posted it to elicit a reaction.By hnhh
- PoliticsSeth Meyers Dissects Donald Trump's Obsession With "Baby" As InsultTrump really doesn't like babies. By Brynjar Chapman
- SportsTyson Chandler To Sign With Lakers, After Buyout With Phoenix SunsDoes Tyson Chandler make up for the defensive coverage the Los Angeles Lakers were sorely missing?By Devin Ch
- SportsJon Gruden Throws Raiders' GM Under The Bus: "It Wasn't My Goal To Trade Khalil""We're going to be second-guessed until the cows come home on this," says Jon Gruden, almost at a loss for words.By Devin Ch
- SportsLakers' GM Pelinka Says He Designed Roster To Defend Against The WarriorsThere's a plan in Lakers' Land.By Devin Ch
- MusicNicki Minaj Claps Back At Cynical Fan: "Show Me What You Donated To Junior Sis?"Nicki Minaj feels defenseless to criticism over her philanthropic responsibility.By Devin Ch
- SportsGregg Popovich Reportedly Wants LeBron James To Hear His Free Agent PitchBuyer beware: LeBron wants to remain in "Championship Mode."By Devin Ch
- SportsLiAngelo Ball Is Currently Being Scouted By 5 NBA TeamsA number as inflated as his father's ego.By Devin Ch
- SportsSteph Curry Thinks Warriors Have Been "Too Cute" DefensivelyHow does Chef Curry come into play defensively?By Devin Ch