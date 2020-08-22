DC FanDome
- MoviesDwayne Johnson Is “Brutal & Uncompromising” As “Black Adam” In New First LookThe film will also star Pierce Brosnan, Aldis Hodge, and Noah Centineo.By Hayley Hynes
- TV"Justice League" Confirmed As 4-Hour Movie, Not Mini-SeriesWhile it was never confirmed, fans expected "Justice League" to come out as a mini-series. By hnhh
- GamingDC Reveals "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League" With New TrailerRocksteady announced a new Suicide Squad game during the DC FanDome event.By Cole Blake
- Movies"The Batman" Trailer Reveals Robert Pattinson As The Dark Knight"The Batman" reveals a new trailer during DC Fandome.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureNext Batman Will Be A Person Of Color In Comic Written By John RidleyDC is releasing a new Batman comic in 2021 that will feature a hero of color as the Dark Knight.By Cole Blake
- MoviesNew Trailer For Zack Snyder's "Justice League" Features Unseen FootageThe first trailer for the Snyder Cut featuring new footage of the film is here.By Cole Blake
- MoviesJames Gunn Reveals Roles Of Idris Elba, John Cena & More In "The Suicide Squad"James Gunn revealed the full cast for "The Suicide Squad," including Idris Elba, Pete Davidson, and more.By Cole Blake