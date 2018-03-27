day69
- Original ContentBreakout Artists Of 2018HNHH Presents the Breakout Artists List of 2018.By Aron A.
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Announces New Project Dropping SoonTekashi 6ix9ine is getting ready to drop his second project of the year.By Aron A.
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Says He'll Be Dropping A Mixtape In Late September6ix9ine promises nothing but the hits.By Devin Ch
- Music6IX9INE Clowns Chief Keef With Updated "GUMMO" Lyrics6IX9INE still got jokes.By Milca P.
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine's Debut Project "Day69" Goes GoldAnother plaque on the wall for 6ix9ine.By Aron A.
- Society6ix9ine Fires Back After Trippie Redd Claims Responsibility For His SuccessThings are quickly escalating between the former friends and collaborators.By Milca P.
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Scores Sixth Consecutive Hot 100 Entry With "Gotti"Tekashi 6ix9ine "Gotti" is now his sixth consecutive charting single on the Billboard Hot 100. By Aron A.
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine's Court Date Was Reportedly PostponedNew details emerge on Tekashi 6ix9ine's legal situation.By Aron A.
- SocietyIs 6IX9INE Planning On Quitting Music This Year?Tekashi 6IX9INE is teasing plans to quit music.By Milca P.
- Music6IX9INE Celebrates His Success Since Debut 5 Months Ago6IX9INE addresses his widespread success despite the pushback.By Milca P.
- Music50 Cent Co-Signs Tekashi 6ix9ine As The King Of New YorkTekashi 6ix9ine gets 50 Cent co-sign.By Aron A.
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Reveals The Meaning Behind "69"Tekashi 6ix9ine explains what "69" in his name means.By Aron A.