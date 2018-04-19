cultural
- Pop CultureKendall Jenner Gets Dragged Again For Wearing CornrowsAn issue of cultural appropriation. ByAida C.7.4K Views
- MusicThe Game Interjects: "If You Don't Want To Work With Chris Brown, F*ck You!"The Game steals the mic from Justin Bieber overs matters that don't require his "cultural input."ByDevin Ch135.5K Views
- MusicBlueface Gives Concertgoers A Crypn Tutorial By Pulling Out "The Mop Stick""Mop the floor, hide the wet sign just to catch him slippin'."ByDevin Ch11.1K Views
- SocietyCardi B, Rihanna & Donald Trump Crack "Time 100" List For 2018The 2018 "Time 100" represents a US-centric list of global influencers.ByDevin Ch1403 Views