counter sue
- MusicDrake To Interview Potential Jurors Before Hebrew Hustle Trial Begins: ReportBefore the trial begins, Drake's legal team wants to ask the potential jurors some questions about the 6 God.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicCardi B's Former Manager Wants $15M Counter-Suit Dismissed But His $10M Case To ContinueShaft isn't slowing down with his case against Cardi. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentA$AP Bari Sues Sexual Assault Accuser For Defamation & Civil Extortion: ReportA$AP Bari is going after Jane Doe. By Chantilly Post
- MusicJa Rule Reportedly Sues "Scammer" Maid Who Had Won $75K In Previous JudgementThe rapper has time to set the record straight.By Zaynab
- MusicToo Short Calls Sexual Battery Lawsuit "Extortion," Plans To CountersueToo Short says his accuser is only after money. By Aron A.