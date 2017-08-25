cosmetic
- EntertainmentAlex Rodriguez Debuts Make-Up Cosmetic Line For Men To Hide BlemishesA Rod teams up with Hims. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicCardi B Cancels Performance Due To Liposuction Complications: ReportRest up, Cardi!By Chantilly Post
- SocietySnapchat Dysmorphia Sees Users Get Cosmetic Procedures To Match SelfiesSnapchat's altering the way people want to see themselves in reality. By Chantilly Post
- MusicK. Michelle Updates Butt Implant Recovery: "I Don't Look Like A Sexy Ant"K. Michelle is beginning to turn the corner post-surgery.By Devin Ch
- Music"Aaliyah For MAC" Collection Announced For 2018MAC Cosmetic will drop fan-driven cosmetic line, "Aaliyah For Mac."By Aron A.