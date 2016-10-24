corporations
- Original ContentWhat Does "Selling Out" Mean In The Digital Age?Can today's artists still sell out? By Luke Hinz
- EntertainmentDisney Will Soon Own "The Simpsons" But Fox Isn't Letting Go Anytime SoonDisney is really taking over. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicT.I. To Help With Diversity Training At Houston's RestaurantAfter lifting the boycott on Houston's Restaurant for racial profiling, T.I. plans on tackling the real issue.By Aron A.
- FoodThere Will Actually Be A Movie About Flamin' Hot Cheetos"Flaming Hot" Cheetos snack to get their own biopic detailing origin story of creator.By Devin Ch
- LifeSnapchat Reportedly Going Public And May Be Worth More Than $20 BillionSnapchat is reportedly going public, and worth tens of billions of dollars.By hnhh
- LifeInstagram Working On Live Video FeatureBy hnhh
- LifeChipotle CEO's Cash In More Money Per Year Than The Top Dogs At Nike, Apple, McDonald's, & Goldman Sachs CombinedThe two CEO's at Chipotle are making exorbitant amounts of money every year.By hnhh