Corey Walker

- CrimePop Smoke's Murder Suspect Says He Told Shooter To Assault Rapper, Not Kill HimOne of Pop Smoke's suspected killers says he told gunman to hit him, not shoot him.By Cole Blake
- MusicPop Smoke's Mom Approached With Meeting Murder Suspect's FamilyAs the murder of Brooklyn rap star Pop Smoke gets closer to being solved, the family of one accused assailant is hoping to meet with the slain rapper's mom for a private conversation.By Keenan Higgins
- GramPop Smoke Case: Teen Murder Suspect Disrespects Rapper, Calls Out DetectiveIt's reported that an IG account attributed to one of the suspects has been issuing statements about the case.By Erika Marie
- GramPop Smoke's Brother Obasi Jackson Questions Case, Calls Out Disloyal FriendsAfter details of Pop Smoke's final moments were shared, Obasi vented his frustrations.By Erika Marie
- MusicPop Smoke Was Shot & Then Kicked As He Lay On The Ground: ReportDetails of Pop Smoke's final moments were shared during a preliminary hearing for one of the suspects charged with his murder.By Erika Marie
- CrimePop Smoke's Accused Killer Goes Live On Instagram From JailOne of the individuals arrested in Pop Smoke's murder case shows face on Instagram Live.By Aron A.
- CrimePop Smoke Suspect Defended By Attorney Who Represented Eric Holder: ReportChristopher Darden worked as a prosecutor during the O.J. Simpson trial and, briefly, was Eric Holder's defense attorney.By Erika Marie