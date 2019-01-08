Connected
- Original ContentWayno Crowns These Modern-Day Hip-Hop Albums As Classics & Dives Into His Come-UpWayno, host of the new Amazon Music series "Connected," talks modern hip-hop classics, winning over new audiences, and his top-five rappers. ByMitch Findlay6.2K Views
- Music VideosVictor Oladipo Drops off "Connected" Music Video, Featuring PNB RockVictor Oladipo shares new video.ByMilca P.3.7K Views
- MusicYBN Almighty Jay's Attackers Arrested On Unrelated "Attempted Murder" ChargesSeveral of the NY goons who attacked Almighty Jay were arrested on "attempted murder in the aid of racketeering" charges.ByDevin Ch23.0K Views
- NewsRobb Bank$ & Wifisfuneral Release New Song "Can't Feel My Face"Wifisfuneral and Robb Bank$ prepare us for "Conn3ct3d."ByAlex Zidel3.3K Views
- NewsRobb Bank$ & Wifisfuneral Get "Connected" With "PayOut"Robb Bank$ & Wifisfuneral prepare their fans for a new joint project.ByAlex Zidel3.5K Views
- NewsRobb Bank$ & Wifisfuneral Get "NASTY" In New CollabTwo of Florida's grittiest rappers release a new song.ByAlex Zidel5.4K Views