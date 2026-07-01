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Judge Allows Keefe D's Book To Be Used As Evidence In Tupac Murder Trial
Keefe D's legal team recently argued Tupac's murder trial should not admit "Compton Street Legend" and LAPD interviews as evidence.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
July 01, 2026