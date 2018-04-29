compromise
- SongsGallant Taps Sabrina Claudio For "Compromise" DuetGallant & Sabrina make a beautiful combo.ByMilca P.2.7K Views
- EntertainmentWill Smith Explains The Time Jaden Smith Wore A Batman Suit To PromJaden stays proud of his fashion choices. ByChantilly Post5.2K Views
- MusicKim Kardashian Says She Had To Sacrifice Her Independence To Marry Kanye WestTheir relationship has changed her in many waysByZaynab14.7K Views
- SportsCarmelo Anthony Quashes Proposed Bench Role: "That's Out Of The Question"Carmelo Anthony sits down for his Thunder exit interview.ByDevin Ch6.7K Views