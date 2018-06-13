compliments
- Music50 Cent Reacts To "48 Laws Of Power" Author Applauding His "Realistic Outlook"Author Robert Greene gave 50 Cent praise in a recent interview.By Caroline Fisher
- GramAri Lennox Shows Off Stunning New Look While On Music Video SetAri Lennox gave her followers a sneak peek at the new look she'll be showing off in an upcoming music video.By Erika Marie
- MusicWaka Flocka Threatens To Shoot Any Gay Person Who Compliments HimWaka Flocka reaaally doesn't want any compliments from gay people.By hnhh
- MusicKhalid & Dwayne Johnson Exchange Compliments After First-Time MeetingKhalid said he was starstruck when meeting one of his idols.By Erika Marie
- MusicSoulja Boy Spits Game At Mehgan James: "You Balenciaga Beautiful"She seemed preoccupied at the time.By Zaynab
- MusicNoah Cyrus Reveals How Lil Xan Cuffed Her: Chicken Nuggets & ComplimentsThe pair set new standards for relationship goals.By Zaynab
- MusicTeyana Taylor Explains The Nicest Thing Kanye West Has Done For HerTeyana sees a good friend in Kanye.By Chantilly Post