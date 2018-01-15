comic book film
- Pop Culture"Joker" Sequel Teased By Director Todd Phillips & Joaquin PhoenixIt looks like the acclaimed actor will reprise his award-winning role in what's expected to be an upcoming blockbuster.By Erika Marie
- Entertainment"Avengers: Endgame" Writers Want Marvel To Wait On More X-Men FilmsWhen should the X-Men show up?By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Black Widow" Leaked Set Photos Reveal The Arrival Of A New HeroMore heroesBy Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Venom" Director Ruben Fleischer Talks Carnage As Main Villain For SequelCarnage makes his movie debut. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" Teaser Reveals Official Trailer Will Be Released TonightFox takes another shot at the Dark Phoenix saga. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Venom" Star Tom Hardy Thinks The Symbiote Could "Run Through" The AvengersVenom would eat the Avengers alive. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentWesley Snipes Says He's In Talks With Marvel For A New "Blade"Should Marvel reboot or stick to the Snipes version?By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesThe Joker Movie Starring Joaquin Phoenix Receives A Release DateThe Joker is coming to theaters next Fall. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentNew "Ant-Man And The Wasp" Character Posters Give Best Look At New CostumesJanet Van Dyne’s costume gets a first look.By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Shazam!" Movie First Look Photo Shows Zachary Levi All Suited UpMaybe "Shazam!" can help the DCEU.By Karlton Jahmal
- Reviews"Deadpool 2" Spoiler Free Movie Review"Deadpool 2" is just another sequel. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentDeadpool Writes Spoilery Avengers Parody Letter For Upcoming FilmDeadpool is at it again. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Venom" Trailer Highlights Tom Hardy In Full Symbiotic TransformationThis movie looks insane. By Karlton Jahmal
- Movies"Avengers Infinity War" Trailer Shows New Spiderman FootageSpiderMan is finally dubbed an official Avenger by Tony. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentWill Captain America Survive "Avengers 4?"Chris Evans claims he's done with the MCU. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentNew "Deadpool 2" Trailer Features Appearances From Terry Crews & MoreJosh Brolin will be fighting two Marvel teams this year.By Karlton Jahmal
- TV"Black Panther" TV Spots Reveal The "King of the Avengers"These three new clips are pieces to T'Challa's very complex puzzle. By David Saric