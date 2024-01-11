Colman Domingo
- Pop CultureColman Domingo & Nia Long Spotted In Costume On "Michael" SetDomingo & Long play the King of Pop's parents Joe and Katherine.By Ben Mock
- MusicColman Domingo To Portray Famed Patriarch Joe Jackson: What We KnowThe actor has been on an impeccable run this decade so far. By Demi Phillips
- Pop CultureColman Domingo's Casting As Michael Jackson's Father Is A Surefire Oscar Nod, Fans Proclaim"Michael" is set to be released in 2025.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureColman Domingo Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actor Worth?Explore Colman Domingo's versatile career in entertainment, spanning from theater to screen, culminating in a significant impact.By Rain Adams