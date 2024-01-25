Colman Domingo's Casting As Michael Jackson's Father Is A Surefire Oscar Nod, Fans Proclaim

Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo has been cast as the father of Michael Jackson. The biopic, Michael, will feature Jackson's nephew Jaafar as the King of Pop. The will be directed by Antoine Fuqua, best known for Training Day and The Equalizer franchise. Domingo was recently nominated for an Academy Award this year for his work in 2023's Rustin. However he widely considered an outside candidate for the award given the Academy's history.

Meanwhile, fans are already confident that Domingo's portrayal of the Jackson family patriarch will earn Domingo another Oscar nod in 2026. "Colman Domingo will be fresh off another Oscar nomination very soon," wrote social media personality Ladidai. However, not everyone was thrilled. Some felt that Domingo was too "dark" and too "skinny" to play the role of Joe Jackson. What do you think? Is this a good cast or would you have preferred someone else in the role?

Read More: Boosie BadAzz Walks Out Of "The Color Purple," Claims It's "Pushing The Narrative"

Who Is Colman Domingo?

Domingo came up through Broadway to begin with, his breakout role was in The Scottsboro Boy, which earned him a Tony. He would later reprise his role in the West End revival. Later, he would go on to write the book for a Broadway production based on the life of Donna Summer. Domingo also directed three episodes of Fear The Walking Dead.

His mainstream film roles would come later, though many will likely first remember him as civil rights figure Ralph Abernathy in Selma. He also found acclaim in roles in If Beale Street Could Talk and Lucy In The Sky. However, his career would take a very different turn as he played X, a ruthless pimp in Zola, the film adaptation of a viral 2015 Twitter thread. He took on another terrifying role in The Color Purple, portraying "Mister", the protagonist's abusive husband. Also in 2023, he appeared as the lead in the civil rights biopic Rustin, for which he earned an Oscar nomination.

Read More: Colman Domingo Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actor Worth?

Reactions To Colman Domingo Joe Jackson Casting

[via]