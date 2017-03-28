Collin Sexton
- SportsCollin Sexton Ejected For Elbowing Kevin Durant As Nets Clinch 2-SeedCollin Sexton was ejected for elbowing Kevin Durant as the Nets clinched 2nd-seed in the Eastern Conference.By Cole Blake
- BasketballCollin Sexton Likes Tweet Labeling Kevin Love’s $120 Million Contract "Heist Of The Century"Play the game, don't let the game play you.By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsCleveland Cavaliers Tickets Are Being Resold At $2 In The "Post-LeBron Era"The Cleveland Cavaliers are evidently in a period of recession.By Devin Ch
- SportsNike Unveils NBA Opening Night PEs For Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic & OthersTake a look at Nike's selection of opening night PEs.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsNBA Rookie Survey Results RevealedRookies make their picks for ROY, who will have best NBA career & more.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsCavs Sign No. 8 Pick Collin Sexton To $20.2 Million Rookie DealThe rookie wage scale is "handsome and wealthy."By Devin Ch
- SportsNBA Draft Lottery: Top-10 Prospects Heading Into June's NBA DraftTop NBA prospects to keep an eye on leading up to June 21.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsNCAA Tournament: Top-10 NBA Prospects To WatchPreviewing the top NBA prospects as we enter March Madness.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsAlabama's Collin Sexton Hits Game Winner In SEC TournamentSexton keeps Bama's Tournament hopes alive.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsAlabama Signee Collin Sexton Wins McDonald's All-American Dunk ContestWatch highlights from the Powerade Jam Fest.By Kyle Rooney